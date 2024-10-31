Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,539 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after buying an additional 747,712 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,196,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in GitLab by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,350.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,341 shares of company stock worth $4,374,604. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

