Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zura Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 22.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio Trading Down 2.6 %

ZURA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. Zura Bio Limited has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.