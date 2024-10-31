Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 385,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 313,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.36 ($0.10).

Panthera Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of £12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -662.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.63.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

