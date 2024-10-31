Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 26.350-27.050 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.42. 474,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.78. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.57.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

