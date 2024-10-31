Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

