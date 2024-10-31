Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB opened at $48.69 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

