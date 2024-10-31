Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $533.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

