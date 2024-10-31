Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 11,811 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE STAG opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.31%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

