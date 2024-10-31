PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

