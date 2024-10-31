Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $50.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 516,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,104. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.