Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $733,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 557.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 399.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JXN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.