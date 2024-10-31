Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after acquiring an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

BWXT traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,170. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

