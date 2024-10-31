Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,885. The company has a market cap of $883.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

