Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 EPS.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.82. 2,698,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

