Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

