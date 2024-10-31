PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.25. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,090,058 shares.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
