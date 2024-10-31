PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.25. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 2,090,058 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 520,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 52.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

