Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,551,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,241 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.