Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,673,000 after acquiring an additional 292,401 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,097,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,244,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 660,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 526,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,923. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

