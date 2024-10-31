Pollux Coin Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $669,556.66 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,682,948 coins and its circulating supply is 40,683,073 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,677,954.78662 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.16032708 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $362,809.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

