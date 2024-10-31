PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $375.10

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $375.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00099000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011017 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

