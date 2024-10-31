Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ SQFTP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84.
About Presidio Property Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.