Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $75,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.
In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PLD opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.82 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
