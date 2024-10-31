Prom (PROM) Price Tops $5.83

Prom (PROM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Prom has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $106.36 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00008279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,434.78 or 1.00049146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006128 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00059751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.89006766 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $9,478,956.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

