ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.72. 2,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 7.37% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

