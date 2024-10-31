Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 1,779,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 564,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Trading Down 16.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.65.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

