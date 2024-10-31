PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,443 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $119,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.21. The stock had a trading volume of 108,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,215. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.72. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

