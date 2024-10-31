Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $335.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.12 and its 200-day moving average is $308.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.