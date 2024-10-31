Q1 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Cut by William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $101.35 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1,176.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after buying an additional 814,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,302.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 578,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,356,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

