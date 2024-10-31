Qtum Price Hits $2.23 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00003176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $234.59 million and $28.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.03597123 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00035507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,380,006 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

