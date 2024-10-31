Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $236.40 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $236.40 million and $27.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.60 or 0.03592474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00035457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,379,614 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

