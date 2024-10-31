Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.99 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,513.63 or 0.99988317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006122 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

