Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RNGR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,199. The stock has a market cap of $292.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $95,742.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

