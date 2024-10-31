Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 36,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 166,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.
Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79.
Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
