Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of TSE:SVM Q3 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of SVM opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$312,531.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,893 shares of company stock valued at $639,929. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

