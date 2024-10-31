Raymond James Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:EDV Earnings

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$761.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$762.66 million. Endeavour Mining had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
EDV stock opened at C$32.36 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$21.11 and a 52 week high of C$34.84. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.99.
Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -112.00%.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
