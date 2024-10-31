Raymond James Weighs in on Topaz Energy FY2025 Earnings

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Topaz Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst L. Davis expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. Desjardins lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.57.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

