ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.03 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 951% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 898.6% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $15.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00098194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

