Rep. Mark E. Green Sells Off Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Representative Mark E. Green (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). In a filing disclosed on October 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in NGL Energy Partners stock on October 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EQUITABLE ADVISORS INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Mark E. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 10/16/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 9/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 9/17/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 8/28/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 8/5/2024.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NGL opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 438,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,881 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Green

Mark Green (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Green (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 1, 2024. He won his first election to the U.S. House in 2018 by more than 34 points. Green served in the Tennessee State Senate, representing District 22 from 2012 to 2018. He succeeded Marsha Blackburn after she ran for and won election to the United States Senate. Green previously served in the U.S. Army. He was part of the unit that captured Saddam Hussein. Green wrote about the experience in a book, A Night with Saddam. In May 2017, Green was nominated by Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of the United States Army Green withdrew his nomination. Green received his bachelor’s in quantitative business management from West Point. He later received a master’s certificate in information systems from the University of Southern California and an M.D. from Wright State University. Green’s professional experience includes working as the president of Emergency Services Network and as the CEO of Align MD Foundation. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1990.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

