Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.61. 6,318,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,962,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 148,197 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

