Roblox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 64,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 37,179 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.