Roblox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 64,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 37,179 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
