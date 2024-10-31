Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $1.02. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 17,854 shares.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

