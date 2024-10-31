Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $754.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,301. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.63 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $710.23 and its 200-day moving average is $662.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

