Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 394.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,517,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.21. 1,155,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

