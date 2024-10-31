Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $214.12.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.