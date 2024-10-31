RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Trading Down 1.8 %

RxSight stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. RxSight has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,064.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.