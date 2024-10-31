S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 91.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

