Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0014

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $47.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.24 or 0.03583871 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00035578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,940,325,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,919,739,768 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

