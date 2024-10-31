Scroll (SCR) Price Down 26.6% This Week

Scroll (SCR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. Scroll has a market cap of $126.30 million and approximately $55.45 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scroll has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.72557892 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $36,303,241.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

