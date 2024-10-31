Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.090-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SEM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 946,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.