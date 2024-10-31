Serve Robotics (SERV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. On average, analysts expect Serve Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SERV stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

