Serve Robotics (SERV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. On average, analysts expect Serve Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Serve Robotics Trading Down 2.7 %
SERV stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
